Scott Van Pelt Announces He Tested Positive

One of the most prominent figures at The Worldwide Leader in Sports has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, ESPN host Scott Van Pelt announced that he has tested positive. He said that as a result he will not be doing shows for a little bit.

Van Pelt is not dealing with a fever but says he cannot smell or taste anything right now. The latter symptom prompted him to get tested.

“Won’t be doing shows for a bit after a positive Covid-19 test. Thankfully, no fever & I feel fine,” Van Pelt tweeted. “Just can’t smell or taste anything which was my clue to go get a test. So, I will hunker down and hopefully can be back at it before too long.”

Scott Van Pelt hosts the midnight edition of ESPN SportsCenter. He has worked for ESPN since 2001 and has served as the nightly SportsCenter anchor for five years now.

Van Pelt isn’t the first prominent ESPN figure to test positive for COVID-19 and unfortunately he probably won’t be the last. College football commentator Desmond Howard and basketball analyst Dan Dakich have tested positive over the past few months as well.

The dangerous virus has continued to spread across the United States, pushing many hospitals and healthcare workers to their limit.

We wish Scott Van Pelt a fast and full recovery, as well as everyone else dealing with COVID-19.