Scott Van Pelt Makes Big ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ Move Official

Several months back it was reported that Scott Van Pelt and the midnight-edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter would be making a big move soon.

After several months continuing to host the show in ESPN’s Bristol headquarters, he’s officially on the move. On last night’s edition of SportsCenter, Van Pelt announced that he is moving his show to Washington, DC near his native Maryland.

Van Pelt praised Bristol as the place where he met his wife, raised his kids and formed meaningful relationships in the sports industry. He finished by announcing that his Washington DC show will debut in August.

“You stay somewhere for a third of your life and the process of extricating yourself from that place reveals the roots are a whole lot deeper than you might have imagined,” he said. “Saying so long has been a lot sadder than I would have imagined because I never considered doing it… Watch any interview I do and it takes twice as long as it should to say goodbye…”

Scott Van Pelt says goodbye to Bristol, Connecticut. 👊 pic.twitter.com/UinOubQJyk — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) July 3, 2020

Back in January, Van Pelt told Sports Business Daily that he wanted to go back to Maryland to be closer to home, where his friends and his beloved Maryland Terrapins are.

“It’s home,” Van Pelt said. “It’s my friends, it’s the Terps, it’s just where I’m from. I never imagined that there would be a path back there because I work at ESPN and I’m content here.”

Good luck in the new digs, SVP!