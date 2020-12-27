Scott Van Pelt Reveals He’ll Be Back On ESPN Tonight

ESPN host Scott Van Pelt gave fans quite a scare earlier this month when he revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 and had some symptoms. But he had some good news for everyone today.

On Sunday, Van Pelt announced on Twitter that while he still can’t smell or taste, he’s able to talk and has tested negative for COVID-19. As a result, he is able to do his show and will resume his SportsCenter duties tonight.

“Can’t smell. Can’t taste. Don’t need to be able to do either to do a show. I can talk and I tested negative,” Van Pelt wrote. “See you at midnight.”

The announcement comes 10 days after Van Pelt announced his positive test for COVID-19. He noted at the time that he wasn’t feverish and pledged to get back quickly.

Van Pelt has worked at ESPN since 2001 and has served as the nightly SportsCenter anchor for five years.

Unfortunately, Van Pelt is one of hundreds of thousands to have been affected by the dangerous virus. He isn’t even the first prominent ESPN figure to test positive for COVID-19 either. College football commentator Desmond Howard and basketball analyst Dan Dakich have tested positive for the virus in recent months.

Sadly, the spread of the virus is continuing to affect people across the United States even after all these months.

We’re all glad to have you back SVP!