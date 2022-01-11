Scott Van Pelt Says He’s OK After Medical Emergency

Late Monday night, ESPN host Scott Van Pelt revealed he wouldn’t be hosting a show following the national title game between Alabama and Georgia.

In a message he posted to Twitter, SVP said he is doing fine following a medical emergency involving his heart. Following the medical scare, he said he’s happy to be ok and back at home.

“Bummed to miss one of my favorite shows of the year, but happy to be ok and home after a bit of a medical scare this afternoon,” he said on Twitter. “Thanks to @SuburbanHosp @CJPVFD for looking after me. Heart got a little out of whack, (SVT) which was pretty spooky, but fine now.”

It’s good to hear that SVP is doing just fine and is recovering at home following the scary medical incident. Hopefully he takes some much-deserved time away from the broadcast desk to deal with his health.

Van Pelt is a legend in the media world and fans will be sending prayers for a speedy recovery.