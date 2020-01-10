Scott Van Pelt Announces Major Change To ‘SportsCenter’

Since 2015, Scott Van Pelt has been the solo anchor of the midnight-edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter. But a big change is coming to his edition SportsCenter in the weeks to come.

According to Sports Business Daily, Van Pelt is set to move his show from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut to Washington, D.C.

Van Pelt is a Maryland native and expressed in an interview that he liked the idea of working closer to his family. He is also a diehard supporter of his alma mater, the University of Maryland, and occasionally makes his way to College Park for games. ESPN currently has one of its major daily shows, Pardon the Interruption, based in Washington, D.C.

He reportedly brought up the idea with PTI executive producer Erik Rydholm, who was warm to the idea of letting him use the same studio.

Via Sports Business Daily:

“It’s home,” he said. “It’s my friends. It’s the Terps. It’s just where I’m from. I never imagined that there would be a path back there because I work at ESPN and I’m content here.”

Scott Van Pelt further stated that he plans on giving the new version of the show a strong D.C. flavor. He revealed that he’s hoping to get the band D.C.-based band Trouble Funk to do a new version of the SportsCenter theme.

“I’m reaching out to Trouble Funk,” he said. “I’m trying to figure out how we can get a Go-Go version of the ‘SportsCenter’ theme. I want to have that in the bag of tricks. I want to be able to come back from commercial and have Go-Go music playing. That will say to anyone who understands that we’re back in the District.”

According to the report, the move is set for August.

[Sports Business Daily]