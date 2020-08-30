Scott Van Pelt’s Reaction To Latest Big Ten Report Is Going Viral

There have been a number of reports and rumors that the Big Ten might bring back fall football around Thanksgiving this year. But Scott Van Pelt has one word for it: “nonsense.”

In a recent edition of SportsCenter, Van Pelt dismissed the idea that the Big Ten could start playing in November. He pointed out that the other college football teams that intend to play are slated to start in September. With those teams presumably in contention for the College Football Playoff, it wouldn’t make sense for the Big Ten.

“I can’t say this more clearly – this is nonsense,” Van Pelt said. “How the hell are you going to not play in the fall but start in November at Thanksgiving? While the season that will start in September is still going and marching to its Playoff? Just think it through. You can’t do that.”

Van Pelt does make an interesting point. As much as Big Ten fans may want there to be some kind of college football, would they really want to just be getting started as everyone is wrapping up and preparing for bowl season?

Then again, there are factors to consider regarding Big Ten football that go beyond the implications of the games on a national stage.

The Big Ten absolutely needs the money they get in revenue from these games. We’ve already seen tons of Power Five programs shutter various sports because a lack of projected revenue.

While Scott Van Pelt makes an interesting point about playing that time of year not making sense, there’s too much money at stake for the Big Ten not to give it a try.