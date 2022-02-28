Sean Payton Reportedly Meeting For Broadcasting Job This Week

While Sean Payton may not be joining the Miami Dolphins for the coming year, he may be returning to the NFL this coming season – sort of.

According to ProFootballTalk, Sean Payton is meeting with Amazon this week regarding a broadcasting job. He is reportedly one of their top candidates to join their Thursday Night Football coverage this coming year.

Amazon were considered contenders to land Troy Aikman when he left Fox. But Aikman wound up joining ESPN instead. With their top candidate spurning them, Amazon may be going all-in on their next choice.

Payton might be Amazon’s “Plan B,” as ProFootballTalk described. But that doesn’t mean his pay will be any less lucrative.

Payton has a competing offer from Fox, who just lost Aikman. Whether it will be as a studio analyst or the in-game commentator is unknown though. He’s reportedly being offered upwards of $15 million by both Amazon and Fox.

From 2006 to 2021, Sean Payton led the New Orleans Saints to the greatest heights in the team’s 60-year history. He led them to 152 regular season wins, seven NFC South titles, nine playoff appearances and their first Super Bowl win.

But after narrowly missing the playoffs in 2021, Payton announced he was departing the team. It’s unknown whether this is a permanent retirement of if he just wants a break from coaching. But the consensus appears to be that Payton will return someday.

Will Sean Payton spend the 2022 season in the broadcast booth or studio, or will he be out of the NFL entirely?