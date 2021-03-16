Sports Media World Reacts To Shams Charania’s NFL Scoop

Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints agreed to a one-year reunion on Monday night, coming to terms on a deal worth up to $12 million in 2021. The new contract sets the 27-year-old up well to be the team’s starting quarterback next season, after Drew Brees announced his retirement over the weekend.

However, the news wasn’t as surprising as who first reported the deal.

NBA insider Shams Charania broke the Winston signing on Monday, beating out the likes of NFL reporters Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. Although he normally is among the first to report news in the world of professional basketball, it’s clear he also has some key sources around NFL.

Charania rose to the top of the insider game as a protégé of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, when the two worked together at Yahoo Sports. Now, the young reporter has transitioned to Stadium and the Athletic and even appears to be expanding his repertoire.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Shams’ impressive Winston scoop:

Seeing Shams tweet NFL Free Agency news: pic.twitter.com/T1qfkPCC8E — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 16, 2021

NFL reporters watching Shams break NFL news pic.twitter.com/IsVpyYy8TX — Stadium (@Stadium) March 16, 2021

Shams hitting NBA Twitter with breaking NFL news pic.twitter.com/QbVCsJ3ELw — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 16, 2021

What’s perhaps most impressive about Charania’s report last night is that he’s about to enter one of the busiest parts of the NBA season. With the trade deadline on March 25, the basketball insider will likely be on Twitter feeds pretty regularly for the next week and a half.

While the sports world grappled with Charania’s breaking news, Jameis Winston and the Saints will be pleased to have a deal in place. The former No. 1 pick had the opportunity to learn behind Drew Brees last year, but will now have a chance to be an NFL starting quarterback once again.