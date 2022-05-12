Shams Charania Was Asked About His Relationship With Woj

When it comes to NBA insiders, two stand out above the rest: Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shams and "Woj," as they are known colloquially, used to be colleagues at Yahoo Sports, but since Wojnarowski left for ESPN in 2017, they have been rivals.

Charania, who works for Stadium and The Athletic, spoke with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post recently and was asked to address his relationship with Wojnarowski during the conversation.

He declined comment, which is exactly what Wojnarowski did when Glasspiegel reached out to him about the piece.

"While we can’t know what either believes about the other in their heart of hearts, both of them clearly relish the competition," Glasspiegel wrote. "They work relentlessly at all hours of the day and night — and neither publicly acknowledges the other."

Considering how intensely the two battle over information, it's no surprise that Charania and Wojnarowski don't want to talk about each other. We'd guess there's no love lost between them, but that's strictly speculation.

Charania, 28, will be a free agent this summer as he decides where to take his talents next. He declined comment to Glasspiegel about potential negotiations he is involved with.