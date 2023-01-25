Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman Drama

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Shannon Sharpe has weighed in on fellow Hall of Famer Ed Reed's removal as the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman.

Reed announced last weekend that the school would not be ratifying his contract after weeks of negotiations. This news came after Reed posted a video on Instagram Live in which he was critical of Bethune-Cookman's facilities and its commitment to student-athletes.

On Undisputed this morning, Sharpe said that he understood what Reed was trying to do, but wishes he had gone about it in a different manner because of the unique challenges that HBCUs face.

"I just wish he had gone into the admin. I wish he hadn't gone in public with it, put it on IG Live," Sharpe said. "Just go to admin and say 'Guys, this is unacceptable. I shouldn't have to have my players picking up trash. I shouldn't have to have my players doing XYZ.' This is the responsibility of the institution, to do said things."

Reed had been hired back on Dec. 27 to take over the program at Bethune-Cookman. The former Baltimore Ravens star spent the last three seasons at his alma mater Miami (Fla.), first as chief of staff and then as a senior football advisor.

A group of Bethune-Cookman players, led by running back Branden McDonald, have started a petition to try and have Reed reinstated as head coach.