Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return

Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning.

Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football.

In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried to explain why he wasn't at work Tuesday. He said he wished Bayless would delete the tweet (Skip said he won't) and that he didn't want to have a situation arise yesterday where he and Bayless argued about the tweet instead of focusing on Hamlin's health and wellbeing.

But before Sharpe could get all of this in, Bayless interrupted him, which clearly ticked off the Pro Football Hall of Famer and caused this tense exchange.

These types of debate shows thrive on fake conflict, but this is very real. As a former player, Sharpe was not happy with his co-host on Monday, and it carried over into his decision to skip (no pun intended) work Tuesday.

Things came to a head on Wednesday, though cooler heads seemed to prevail and the pair eventually went back to doing what they do best: arguing about LeBron.