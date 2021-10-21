Look: Shaquille O’Neal Was Late To Tonight’s NBA On TNT Show

The crew of Inside the NBA was in rare form on Tuesday for the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal were all on hand to break down an exciting opening night around the league.

Inside the NBA returned on Thursday ahead of the match-up between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks, as well as the Los Angeles Clippers-Golden State Warriors game. However, one of the TNT hosts was nowhere to be found soon after the show went on the air.

Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t in his seat for part of the pregame show early on Thursday night. Unsurprisingly, that led to a lot of joking amongst his co-workers.

“I just want to congratulate TNT for using the 76ers approach. If you come to work and act like a damn idiot we fire you,” Barkley said just before the camera panned to wide shot that show O’Neal’s chair unoccupied.

“Apparently he thinks this is like an open house. Just drop by anytime between 6 p.m. and two in the morning, make an appearance,” Johnson followed.

Chuck and the crew roasted @SHAQ for not being on set 😂 pic.twitter.com/XD7kJvzJ9C — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 21, 2021

Thankfully, Shaq returned a short while later. He didn’t give much of an explanation as to where he was, which only prompted further jabs from his peers.

“I’m not even talking to y’all right now… I apologize to you Ernie,” O’Neal said, while clearly looking at his phone.

O’Neal seemed to be playing out a bit when he returned to set, following the latest development on Thursday in the ongoing saga involving Ben Simmons. Naturally, Shaq’s behavior led to some discussion about him acting like the Philadelphia 76ers star.

“What’s wrong with you Ben Simmons? You mad at us when we ask you to show up to work?” Barkley prodded. “Now you gonna get on the phone as soon as you get on TV?”

Whatever Shaq was up to made for an entertaining start to Thursday’s Inside the NBA show. Now that he’s finally settled into his seat, the crew can focus on the basketball on tap.

Hawks-Mavericks will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of Inside the NBA. Then the Clippers will take on the Warriors at 10 p.m. ET.

[NBA on TNT]