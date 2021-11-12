Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Why He Chose Turner Over ESPN

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has been an analyst on TNT for the better part of a decade. But there was once an option for him to join the Worldwide Leader in Sports as part of ESPN’s NBA coverage.

Appearing on Marchand and Ourand, Shaq revealed that it was a pitch TNT’s then-president David Levy that convinced him to join Turner. Among the things he said was that TNT would be more forgiving of any mistakes than ESPN would.

“Mr. Levy came to my house and he said, ‘We don’t need you, but we would like to have you,’” Shaq said, via Larry Brown Sports. “ESPN was saying we need you. So, I was thinking if I have a bad day at Turner, I’m gonna be OK. But if I have a bad day at ESPN, it can only get worse.”

But Levy wasn’t the only person who convinced Shaq to join Turner. Shaq said that his fondness for TNT host Ernie Johnson was a huge factor too. He said that he’s been a fan of Johnson since he was a teenager and wanted to work with him.

“Listen, I have a different type of love for Ernie Johnson,” Shaq said. “Ernie Johnson was a guy that I used to watch on TV. He actually came to my house when I was 17 years old to interview me. I love his voice. I love how he treats people.

“I’m not as good as Ernie. So, me being by myself, I’m gonna have to carry. I don’t think my ADHD would allow me to carry a show by myself. Being a teammate on a great team I think has done well for us… Just being one of the guys is something I enjoy, rather than trying to be the guy. I could never do what Ernie does.”

Shaq got his wish, and he’s been working with TNT and Ernie Johnson for a decade one of the most popular NBA commentary teams ever.