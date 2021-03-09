Sports World Reacts To FOX’s New Show Idea For Skip Bayless

FS1 has reiterated its dedication to Skip Bayless, with a massive new contract that prevented him from jumping back over to ESPN. With that deal comes a potential expansion of the Undisputed host’s on-air role.

ESPN looked to bring Bayless back, to reunite him with Stephen A. Smith on First Take, launch an ESPN+ program with the two controversial talking heads, and make other appearances, including during the network’s Monday Night Football broadcast.

Instead, he’s staying at FS1 for a mammoth $32 million over four years. His new contract involves the potential for a second show on the network starring Bayless. One of those ideas has really gotten a rise out of sports fans.

“Fox Sports has had discussions internally about creating a faux courtroom show starring the 69-year-old Bayless,” Mike McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports. “Nothing has been finalized. The Judge Skip concept is one of several solo ideas on the drawing board for the controversial co-host of FS1’s ‘Skip & Shannon: Undisputed’ morning debate show.”

Fox Sports reportedly considering Skip Bayless courtroom sports debate show, a la Judge Judy https://t.co/DBL371oeWC pic.twitter.com/10g0meut8l — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 9, 2021

McCarthy says that adding a second Skip Bayless show would help “justify” his gaudy salary, especially considering he makes twice what his Undisputed co-star Shannon Sharpe does. He also believes that keeping Bayless at roughly the same level that Stephen A. Smith is at ESPN is important for FS1.

The show idea itself… well, it sounds like exactly what a Bayless-led Judge Judy-esque program would be.

Third, a “Judge Skip” show would be relatively cheap and easy to produce. Bayless wouldn’t have to be on-camera for much of the filming. Instead, the heavy lifting would be done by the various debate opponents riding Bayless’ favorite hobby horses, such as the Cowboys and whether LeBron James has a “clutch” gene. If done right, FS1 could film multiple episodes in a single day in front of and behind the camera already in place at its Los Angeles studio.

Whether that will be enough to justify the salary is an open question, considering Undisputed‘s failure to be a ratings juggernaut throughout its run. And while FS1 apparently sees Bayless as a draw, the reaction to this idea is lukewarm at the absolute best.

Good luck to FS1 on selling this idea, if it winds up being the choice for the second Skip Bayless vehicle.

