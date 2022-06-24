Skip Bayless Has Honest Admission On His Relationship With Stephen A. Smith

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless attend the The Paley Center for Media 2014 Spring Benefit Dinner at 583 Park Avenue on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic) Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Stephen A. Smith made some shocking comments about Skip Bayless and their time together on ESPN's First Take.

Smith basically said Bayless begged him to join First Take. When he first heard those comments, Bayless said it "stung."

On the latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the Fox Sports personality addressed his relationship with Smith. He wanted to world to know they're back on good terms.

“We’re still standing,” Bayless said. “We’re OK now. In fact, I’m gonna go so far, if I can be a little presumptuous, to say we’re good now. You know why? Because I love this man no matter what! That’s my conclusion. Unconditionally. And I believe he loves me. And I am proud of that.”

Bayless then tweeted, "I trust Stephen A with my life. I will always have his back."

It didn't take long for Smith to respond to this tweet.

"The love is always here, my brother," Smith replied. "Always! We Are Good!"

Whether they're on screen together or working for two different networks, Bayless and Smith remain two of the best in the business at sparking debates.

Hopefully, this officially marks the end of this saga between Bayless and Smith.