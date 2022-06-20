Skip Bayless Makes His Opinion On Shannon Sharpe Very Clear

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

For nearly six years, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have debated on the set of Undisputed.

While they are adversaries on camera, Bayless called Sharpe a "Godsend" for him on a recent edition of his podcast.

Skip also said the NFL Hall of Famer "works his tail off" at his job and is a "daily challenge for me."

"I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Shannon Sharpe," Bayless said. "I could not have done it without you."

Some people may not like Skip and Shannon and the product they provide, but it is apparent that the two work well together. They have a strong chemistry and rapport that is authentic, even if their debate topics are often manufactured.

As long as Skip is employed by Fox Sports, we'd expect Shannon to be seated across from him and doing some sparring.