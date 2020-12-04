Skip Bayless On Twitter: The FOX Analyst’s Most Unfortunate Tweets

Whether he’s with ESPN or Fox Sports, Skip Bayless always finds a way to captivate his audience with wildly entertaining arguments. However, there have been some egregious thoughts shared on Skip Bayless’ Twitter account that need to be addressed.

Over the past several years, the Fox Sports analyst has posted a handful of awful takes involving LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and other star athletes. He also makes very biased remarks about the Dallas Cowboys from time to time.

There are plenty of parody accounts on Twitter dedicated to Bayless, but the only account run by him is labeled ‘RealSkipBayless.’ He currently has 2.9 million followers, yet he doesn’t following a single person back – quite the power move, right?

Without further ado, let’s take a trip down memory lane to visit some of the most unfortunate tweets that Bayless has shared.

What are some of the worst tweets Skip Bayless has ever had?

No athlete has been more scrutinized by Bayless than LeBron James. Even when he’s winning NBA titles, Bayless finds a way to diminish the former No. 1 pick’s accomplishments.

While there are plenty of unfortunate tweets to choose from Bayless’ account when it comes to this topic, nothing beats his comparison between LeBron James and Johnny Manziel. Immediately after the Browns drafted Manziel back in 2014, Bayless fired off an egregious take regarding Cleveland sports.

“Johnny Football will one day be bigger in Cleveland than his buddy LeBron ever was,” Bayless wrote on Twitter.

This tweet from Bayless has over 28,000 retweets and 24,000 likes. It’ll certainly be placed in the Hall of Fame for bad tweets.

Bayless should’ve learned that it’s unwise to count out superstar athletes, but he clearly didn’t. Last NFL season, he had a ridiculously foolish take on Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes missed time due to a knee injury, so the Chiefs had to start Matt Moore in his absence. Almost everyone in the world knew this was a downgrade for Kansas City, but apparently Bayless didn’t get the memo.

“Matt Moore beats Kirk Cousins, as I predicted on Undisputed. I’m certainly not saying Moore is better than Mahomes. But the Chiefs are playing with more spirit and fight than they did for Mahomes, who lost his last two home games.”

Mahomes came back from his knee injury last season and led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the 49ers. But sure, the Chiefs apparently play with more fight when Moore is their starting quarterback.

We’re not done taking a trip down memory lane just yet. Another quarterback who’s been criticized plenty by Bayless is Cam Newton. For some inexplicable reason, Bayless has never been fond of the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Bayless was so skeptical of Newton that he thought Josh Freeman would be a better quarterback. No, we’re not kidding.

“Long term give me Josh Freeman over Cam,” Bayless tweeted. “Better leader, more consistent passer, more clutch, more poised under fire, more careful with ball.”

Talk about a swing and a miss on this take. Freeman has been out of the NFL since 2015, finishing his career with 13,873 passing yards, 81 touchdowns and 68 interceptions. Newton, meanwhile, has won an MVP and might just be the most prolific dual-threat quarterback of all time.

At least Bayless is consistent when it comes to having questionable tweets. It doesn’t matter if he’s talking about an athlete he dislikes or his beloved Cowboys, he’ll find a way to say something controversial.

Which comments about the Dallas Cowboys backfired on Bayless?

Bayless is currently a believer in Dak Prescott, but he wasn’t always confident in the Mississippi State product. In fact, he thought Jerry Jones made a mistake selecting Prescott in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Not only was Bayless upset that Dallas missed out on Paxton Lynch in the first round of the 2016 draft, he thought Jones should’ve picked Cardale Jones instead of Prescott in the fourth round. Thankfully, Bayless doesn’t control the personnel for ‘America’s Team.’

“Jerry Jones is covering backside by regretting not landing Paxton Lynch? He should be more worried about taking Dak Prescott over Cardale.”

Even after Prescott led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record as a rookie, Bayless wasn’t sold on the young gunslinger. He genuinely thought Jones would hand the keys to the offense back over to Tony Romo in 2017.

“Jerry Jones once fired a coach who had won back-to-back SBowls,” Bayless wrote. ” You don’t think he’d replace Dak with a Romo he believes can win a SBowl?”

Just like several tweets before this one, it didn’t age very well. Prescott is still the starting quarterback of the Cowboys, when healthy of course, and Romo is enjoying his time as a color commentator for CBS.

Bayless is arguably the best in the business when it comes to getting a reaction out of his fan base. The main reason for that is because he’s not afraid to make bold predictions. On the other hand, it does mean he’ll get exposed almost every month for a blasphemous take.

Judging off his net worth, Bayless is doing something right. As much as people dislike his tweets, the veteran analyst continues to prove he’s a hot commodity in the sports media industry.

What is Skip Bayless’ net worth?

Believe it or not, Bayless has a net worth of $17 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That should only increase over time since he landed a lucrative extension earlier in 2020.

Back in September, he finalized a deal with Fox Sports that’ll pay him more than $6 million per year. That’s a nice raise for Bayless, who is almost 70 years old.

In addition to making millions doing something he loves, Bayless appears to be getting along very well with his wife, Ernestine Sclafani.

Who is Skip Bayless’ wife, Ernestine Sclafani?

Even though Bayless hasn’t been fortunate enough to witness the Cowboys add another Super Bowl ring to their collection in recent memory, the co-star of FS1’s Undisputed did put a wedding ring on his finger a few years ago.

Bayless and Sclafani knew each other for over a decade. They dated for 11 years, which included a six-year engagement. It wasn’t until 2016 when they decided to take that next step in their relationship.

Skip’s passion for sports hasn’t taken a backseat to his marriage, but that doesn’t seem to be an issue with Ernestine, who published a book in 2019 about how to manage a relationship with someone who’s obsessed with sports.

Ernestine promoted her book called ‘Balls: How to Keep Your Relationship Alive When You Live with a Sports-Obsessed Guy’ during a special appearance on Undisputed.

If you missed this, my wife Ernestine joined us yesterday on Undisputed to unload about a crazy ride the Cowboys season was for her trying to live with me. pic.twitter.com/OEnP4RGs0c — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 21, 2019

So far marriage seems to be doing wonders for Bayless, who had nothing but praise for Sclafani when talking about her last year.

“She’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me,” Bayless said, via the New York Post. “I get emotional about it because she is so real, so true and so loyal. I don’t know anyone who could put up with me, but she has from Day 1. We are not just good together. We are great together.”

Bayless hasn’t been very accurate when it comes to his posts on Twitter, but he seems to be doing well for himself away outside of social media.