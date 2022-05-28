Skip Bayless Reveals Which Actor He'd Choose To Play Him In Movie

Cold Pizza host Skip Bayless on the ESPN set in Miami, Florida on February 1, 2007. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Back in 2019, Skip Bayless' wife Ernestine released a book titled Balls: How to keep your relationship alive when you live with a sports-obsessed guy. Roughly three years later, she plans on bringing this book to the big screen.

During this week's edition of The Skip Bayless Show, the FOX Sports personality revealed who he would like to play him in a movie.

"It would have to be Kevin Costner," Bayless said. "Only because for 17 years, Ernestine has told me, ‘you look just like Kevin Costner.’ I’m not sure I see that, but that’s what she sees. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

We're not so sure Costner is waiting for the opportunity to play Bayless, but he does have experience starring in movies based on sports.

Over the years, Costner has been featured in American Flyers, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams, Tin Cup and Draft Day among others.

As for his wife, Bayless believes Ernestine has to be played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

"For her, it would have to be Sarah Jessica Parker of Sex and the City fame," Bayless said. "Wherever we go, to this day, somebody inevitably says, ‘has anybody ever told you, you look like Sarah Jessica Parker?"

Casting hasn't started yet, but Bayless did throw out some big names for the studio.