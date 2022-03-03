Starting this March, Chris “Mad” Dog Russo will join Stephen A. Smith every Wednesday on “First Take.” With that said, it’s safe to say this Wednesday’s show didn’t disappoint.

Russo and Smith debated several intriguing topics, including whether or not Steph Curry is a top-10 player of all time.

An argument can be made that Russo and Smith are too amped up for their own good, but the fact that countless sports fans were tweeting about this Wednesday’s show is an encouraging sign for ESPN.

Some fans want to see more of “Mad Dog” on ESPN. Others are more than OK with him appearing on “First Take” just once a week.

“Who knew Mad Dog and Stephen A would be this good together,” Kahlief Adams tweeted. “I’m dying.”

Who knew Mad Dog and Stephen A would be this good together. I’m dying… https://t.co/8zW7Tm6d0l — Kahlief Adams (@KahliefAdams) March 2, 2022

“I have never cared for First Take or Stephen A Smith (outside of his Cowboys trolling) but his chemistry with the Mad Dog is incredible,” one fan said.

I have never cared for First Take or Stephen A Smith (outside of his Cowboys trolling) but his chemistry with the Mad Dog is incredible https://t.co/i2SPOj2BAQ — . (@blamesdolan_) March 2, 2022

“I love Mad Dog and him and Stephen A should do this at least once every 3 months with different topics. Thought about them having a show together but that would just be unwatchable everyday lol,” another fan tweeted.

I love mad dog and him and Stephen A should do this at least once every 3 months with different topics. Thought about them having a show together but that would just be unwatchable everyday lol https://t.co/Ju3T4E9UAt — Dave (@_Dave______) March 3, 2022

“He finally found a Skip Bayless replacement,” a third fan tweeted.

He finally found a Skip Bayless replacement https://t.co/H3wJ2MucD9 — Not Banned (@BannedByPo0rs) March 2, 2022

If the combination of Russo and Smith continues to work, ESPN may consider expanding its role for “Mad Dog.”

Russo will try to bring the same energy for next Wednesday’s show, albeit that’s a tough act to follow.