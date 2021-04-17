Sports World Reacts To The Joe Buck, Jeopardy! News

Earlier today, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Joe Buck will be a celebrity guest host for Jeopardy! later this year.

Buck’s stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! is going to begin in the middle of the summer. That role will most likely last one or two weeks just like every other guest host.

Despite all of Buck’s accomplishments in the broadcasting industry, it appears there aren’t many sports fans thrilled about this news. Since the report from Marchand went public, there have been a lot of negative tweets regarding how Buck will fare as the guest host.

“If there’s one person that would disrespect the class and honor of hosting Jeopardy, it’s Joe Buck,” one fan tweeted.

Another issue with Buck hosting Jeopardy! is that a lot of people want to see LeVar Burton in that role.

“So, fans are clamoring for LeVar Burton to succeed Alex Trebek. They’re literally saying I’d watch Jeopardy! every night if he’s the host,” Joshua Johnson of MSNBC tweeted. “And Burton told me in an interview that the job would make him ‘exceedingly glad.’ Nothing against Joe Buck, but… am I missing something?”

Sports fans would be wise to give Buck a fair shot before they judge him. Aaron Rodgers wasn’t considered a slam-dunk pick for Jeopardy!, but he was excellent as the guest host for the past two weeks.

Are you excited to see Joe Buck as the guest host of Jeopardy! later this year?