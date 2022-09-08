Sports Illustrated Launches New Sports Business Podcast, 'The Bag'

Sports Illustrated continues to expand its content, launching The Bag Podcast with Rashad Jennings and Lindsay McCormick.

With the sports world growing at a rapid rate, Jennings and McCormick will do their best to keep their fans up to date with the latest on fantasy sports, esports, NFTs, crypto contracts and so much more.

The very first episode of The Bag Podcast featured former Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman.

In 2019, Merriman launched an upstart MMA organization called Lights Out Xtreme Fighting.

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting hasn't promoted a fight since December, but Merriman's goal hasn't changed. He wants to give more athletes "opportunities to fight and build better a life for themselves."

While on The Bag Podcast, Merriman discussed the importance of thinking about life after football.

"My mindset switched,” Merriman said, via Sports Illustrated. “I started learning about branding, marketing... As athletes, we all walk around as if nothing can happen to us. … I realized I was not made of steel.

“I try to tell a lot of guys, especially the ones coming to their tail end of their career, whatever you want to do, start honing on it now."

The full debut episode of The Bag Podcast can be found here.