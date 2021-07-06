Sports Media World Reacts To Rachel Nichols Decision

The Spun

Rachel Nichols speaking at a press event.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: ESPN television host/moderator Rachel Nichols speaks during a press event at CES 2019 at the Aria Resort & Casino on January 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 11 and features about 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 180,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Times unleashed a bombshell report involving Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor. Nichols made it abundantly clear that she wasn’t thrilled that Taylor was being promoted over her.

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world. She covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols said on a call with LeBron James’ longtime advisor Adam Mendelsohn. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it, like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

With the NBA Finals just about to begin, ESPN had an important decision to make regarding its personnel. Due to her recent comments, Nichols has been removed from her role as a sideline reporter for the Bucks-Suns series.

“We believe this is best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals,” ESPN said in a statement. “Rachel will continue to host The Jump.”

Nichols will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who has been exceptional throughout this 2020-21 season. She did a lot of reporting on the Brooklyn Nets this year and is considered a rising star in the broadcast industry.

This decision shocked a lot of NBA fans in large part because they weren’t sure how ESPN would react to this sticky situation.

Some fans, however, aren’t thrilled with ESPN’s decision.

“Seems to me like Nichols released the audio (I’m skeptical it was leaked) in order to make it clear to the public she was unhappy with with the sideline gig. And what happens? ESPN immediately caves to her stunt,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

This probably isn’t the last time we’ll hear about Nichols’ future at ESPN.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns is set for tonight. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.


