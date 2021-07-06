Sports Media World Reacts To Rachel Nichols Decision

On Sunday, the New York Times unleashed a bombshell report involving Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor. Nichols made it abundantly clear that she wasn’t thrilled that Taylor was being promoted over her.

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world. She covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols said on a call with LeBron James’ longtime advisor Adam Mendelsohn. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it, like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

With the NBA Finals just about to begin, ESPN had an important decision to make regarding its personnel. Due to her recent comments, Nichols has been removed from her role as a sideline reporter for the Bucks-Suns series.

“We believe this is best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals,” ESPN said in a statement. “Rachel will continue to host The Jump.”

Nichols will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who has been exceptional throughout this 2020-21 season. She did a lot of reporting on the Brooklyn Nets this year and is considered a rising star in the broadcast industry.

This decision shocked a lot of NBA fans in large part because they weren’t sure how ESPN would react to this sticky situation.