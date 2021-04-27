Sports Media World Speculating About Charles Barkley’s Future

Charles Barkley has been a major part of Turner Sports’ NBA coverage over the years, but we’ve also seen him try his hand analyzing other sports.

Barkley is part of Turner’s annual NCAA Tournament studio crew, and even did some golf analysis during “The Match: Champions for Charity” last spring. But, because Barkley is a basketball Hall of Famer and plays golf regularly (albeit not very well), those broadcasts are technically in his wheelhouse.

With that being said, could we actually see “The Round Mound of Rebound” discussing hockey? Well, Turner did just announce a seven-year multimedia rights agreement with the NHL starting next season.

It would be pretty crazy for them to use Barkley in a major role covering hockey, but it’s not out of the question. In fact, there are even some people who would welcome it.

Turner Sports should, and will, use Charles Barkley to help promote the NHL joining the network. I’m sure some hockey purists probably feel Chuck doesn’t really know the game, but that doesn’t matter. He’s a notable figure who supports the game. Embrace that as much as you can. — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) April 26, 2021

Do we get Charles Barkley doing pregame and postgame hockey? That is my only concern and want for society. #NHL https://t.co/H6aNpBAy6e — Matt Napolitano (@MattNapolitano) April 26, 2021

an NHL on TNT cast of Shaq, Charles Barkley, Brendan Burke, Butch Goring. profit. https://t.co/tJMYpfXoI4 — ethan 🚀LouCoin To The Moon🚀 (@EthanGSN) April 26, 2021

CHARLES BARKLEY ON INSIDE IN THE NHL. MAKE IT HAPPEN TNT https://t.co/AH7K0oVldd — Alex Chauvancy (@a_chauvancy23) April 26, 2021

Somebody please get Charles Barkley on NHL coverage. — Locked On Panthers (@LO_FLAPanthers) April 27, 2021

With the NHL on TNT can I BEG the NHL to get Charles Barkley on playoff pregame? PLEASE?!?!? https://t.co/CGIq7dBk1p — Tab Bamford (@The1Tab) April 26, 2021

Hockey purists would hate this move, and understandably so. Sir Charles probably doesn’t know the first thing about the ins and outs of the sport.

But, that doesn’t always matter when it comes to generating interest and ratings. If the powers that be at Turner think Barkley can help promote and sell their product, you can bet they’ll find a spot for him.