Sports Media World Speculating About Charles Barkley’s Future

Charles Barkley during The Match.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley has been a major part of Turner Sports’ NBA coverage over the years, but we’ve also seen him try his hand analyzing other sports.

Barkley is part of Turner’s annual NCAA Tournament studio crew, and even did some golf analysis during “The Match: Champions for Charity” last spring. But, because Barkley is a basketball Hall of Famer and plays golf regularly (albeit not very well), those broadcasts are technically in his wheelhouse.

With that being said, could we actually see “The Round Mound of Rebound” discussing hockey? Well, Turner did just announce a seven-year multimedia rights agreement with the NHL starting next season.

It would be pretty crazy for them to use Barkley in a major role covering hockey, but it’s not out of the question. In fact, there are even some people who would welcome it.

Hockey purists would hate this move, and understandably so. Sir Charles probably doesn’t know the first thing about the ins and outs of the sport.

But, that doesn’t always matter when it comes to generating interest and ratings. If the powers that be at Turner think Barkley can help promote and sell their product, you can bet they’ll find a spot for him.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.