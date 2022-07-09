Sports Media World Is Celebrating Linda Cohn Today

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: ESPN anchor Linda Cohn speaks on stage at the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media) Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Three decades ago, Linda Cohn hired ESPN as an anchor for SportsCenter. It's safe to say that was a great move by the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

Since she was hired in 1992, Cohn has been the ultimate pro for ESPN. In honor of her 30th work anniversary, she went on Twitter to share some thoughts about her career.

"There’s something to that saying 'Time flies when you’re having fun.' 30 years and counting at ESPN and SportsCenter," Cohn tweeted. "So wonderful to see so many women getting to live their dream like I continue to do."

Unsurprisingly, countless members of the media responded to this tweet to congratulate Cohn on her latest milestone.

"Congrats, Linda. You’re awesome," Ed Werder tweeted.

"Magnificent advice - congratulations @lindacohn and here’s to many years of (ad)ventures to come - only I did the math again and there’s no way we’ve aged 30 years since you began this (ad)venture - in all sincerity, congratulations - and hi," Amy Trask of CBS Sports said.

"Congratulations, Linda! On reaching 30, on being the best for 30 and for making sure you truly love what you do for 30," NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala said. "Your words on authenticity ring so so true!"

"Yeahhh Coney! You're the best," Hannah Storm replied.

"LOVE THIS,' Kimberley A. Martin tweeted. "Congrats to you, Linda."

Cohn continues to be a key anchor for ESPN's SportsCenter.

Congratulations to Cohn on what has been a remarkable career.