Sports Media World Is Heartbroken Over Broadcaster's Death

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

The sports media world is heartbroken over a longtime broadcaster's reported death.

Fred Hickman, a longtime sportscaster who worked for CNN and ESPN, among other places, has reportedly died.

"Remembering my friend, Fred Hickman," Harrison Golden tweeted, releasing a lengthy message on the broadcaster's tragic passing.

The sports media world has taken to social media to weigh in on the tragic news.

"RIP to the great Fred Hickman. Long before I was inspired by any sports anchor on Sportscenter, Fred was the anchor I looked up to. He was solid, great & looked like ME. A rarity back then. Later had a chance to be a colleague & was an even BETTER human. We’ll miss you bro!" Mike Hill tweeted.

"Heartbroken to learn my friend & former co-anchor, Fred Hickman, has passed away. Fred joined WDVM in 2018 & I couldn’t believe it. A legend, one of the first TV journalists on CNN, beloved ESPN Sportscenter host, coming to Hagerstown? To anchor with me? How did I get so lucky?" Tasmin Mahfuz added.

"Fred Hickman is a legend. One of the people that made me want to get in journalism. I use to watch him and Nick Charles over Sportscenter because they were that cooler at the time. RIP," BSO tweeted.

"RIP Fred Hickman. If you are about my age, he was one of the faces on your sports-crazy youth on CNN. He was a true OG in the field. Him, Nick Charles, Vince Cellini, Van Earl Wright, Jerome Jurenovich, etc. They were our internet before the internet," Colin Dunlap wrote.

Our thoughts are with Fred's family and friends during this difficult time period.

May he rest in peace