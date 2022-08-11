Sports Media World Pays Tribute To Former ESPN Host John Saunders

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: ESPN host John Saunders speaks on stage at the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media) Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Six years ago, the sports media industry lost John Saunders. He was one of the top hosts for ESPN for roughly three decades.

Saunders joined ESPN in 1986. Over the course of his broadcasting career, he covered the MLB, NFL and college football.

An autobiography of Saunders revealed that he passed away on Aug. 10, 2016 because of a combination of an enlarged heart, complications from his diabetes, and dysautonomia.

Although the loss of Saunders stings to this day, the sports world tries its best each year to honor his legacy.

"Talking with someone today about the ⁦@TBLightning⁩ & I thought of my buddy JOHN SAUNDERS who loved hockey," Dick Vitale tweeted. "He would go wacky to hear me talk about the @NHL . He was such a great friend that my family & I loved . He is so missed by his family & friends."

"Way Back Wednesday honors the memory of John Saunders," Tim Brando wrote. "We were hired simultaneously and forever connected until his death 6 yrs.ago today. From the press release to a Museum location for our partnership in Bristol I’m forever grateful. to his wife Wanda, and Aleah, and Jenna."

Some of Saunders' fans shared their favorite moments of him on Twitter.

Make no mistake, Saunders' legacy will live on for years to come.