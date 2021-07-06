The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports Media World Reacts To ‘The Jump’ News

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on set with Rachel Nichols.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Reporters Rachel Nichols and Adrian Wojnarowski speak before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, ESPN made the decision to remove Rachel Nichols from her sideline reporting role from this year’s NBA Finals in the wake of the comments she made involving her colleague Maria Taylor in July of 2020. The company maintained that the longtime NBA reporter would maintain her role as the host of “The Jump.”

“We believe this is best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump,” ESPN said in a statement.

However, the company or Nichols must have backtracked on that plan, as Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that ESPN canceled “The Jump” on Tuesday. Instead, “Jalen and Jacoby” aired in its place.

The decision to not air “The Jump” comes after Nichols apologized for her leaked comments about Taylor on the daily NBA show on Monday. She kept things brief, citing her desire to not “become the story.”

“The first thing they teach you in journalism school is ‘Don’t be the story,’ and I don’t plan to break that rule today or distract from the (NBA) Finals,” Nichols said. “But I also don’t want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN, [and] how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and for how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team.”

Despite her on-air apology, ESPN still decided to keep Nichols off of the network entirely on Tuesday. Sports media members desperately tried to decipher what the choice to completely cancel the NBA reporter’s show might mean for her future with the company, if anything at all.

Marchand reported that “The Jump” will return to its usual air time on Wednesday. Given the tense nature of the current situation, it’s unclear if that will be the case.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.