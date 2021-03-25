The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Dick Stockton News

Sports announcer Dick Stockton at a press conference.Dick Stockton at the International Press Conference at the Super Bowl XL Media Center in the General Motors Building in Detroit, Michigan on February 3, 2006. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

One of the most accomplished broadcasters in sports media history has officially decided to retire.

Dick Stock, a legend in the sports broadcasting field, has officially decided to retire following 55 years in the business.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post broke the news, which has been confirmed by Stockton himself.

“I just think it is time,” Stockton, 78, told the New York Post.

Stockton, who is perhaps best known for his NFL work, has broadcasted just about everything a sportscaster could dream of.

The Philadelphia native has worked the World Series, the NBA Finals and the NFL, among other sporting events. He has spent the last three decades working for FOX Sports.

“I always said that, ‘Dick Stockton could do games here as long as he possibly wanted to do games here,’” Fox Sports’ CEO Eric Shanks said. “I will take Dick Stockton, on his worst day rolling out of bed, over almost any other play-by-play guy’s best day. When he called me [to tell me he was retiring,] I was upset. I was emotional. I really didn’t think he would call it right now. I’m sad.”

Sports fans will greatly miss hearing Stockton’s voice on their televisions.

Best of luck in retirement, Dick.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.