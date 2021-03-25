Sports Media World Reacts To The Dick Stockton News

One of the most accomplished broadcasters in sports media history has officially decided to retire.

Dick Stock, a legend in the sports broadcasting field, has officially decided to retire following 55 years in the business.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post broke the news, which has been confirmed by Stockton himself.

“I just think it is time,” Stockton, 78, told the New York Post.

NEWS: Dick Stockton is retiring after 55 years in sportscasting, The Post has learned.https://t.co/XhG5f7Xndi — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 25, 2021

Stockton, who is perhaps best known for his NFL work, has broadcasted just about everything a sportscaster could dream of.

The Philadelphia native has worked the World Series, the NBA Finals and the NFL, among other sporting events. He has spent the last three decades working for FOX Sports.

“I always said that, ‘Dick Stockton could do games here as long as he possibly wanted to do games here,’” Fox Sports’ CEO Eric Shanks said. “I will take Dick Stockton, on his worst day rolling out of bed, over almost any other play-by-play guy’s best day. When he called me [to tell me he was retiring,] I was upset. I was emotional. I really didn’t think he would call it right now. I’m sad.”

Sports fans will greatly miss hearing Stockton’s voice on their televisions.

An original member of the @FOXSports family, Dick Stockton's illustrious career spanned more than five decades and transcended not only sports genres but generations of fans. Today we celebrate a broadcasting legend. Thank you, Dick! 📰: https://t.co/baiv4YUIZS pic.twitter.com/88LdT3Inuy — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 25, 2021

Here's to 55 years 🎊 As an original member of the FOX NFL team, Dick Stockton has worked with and mentored nearly every single NFL analyst who has risen through the @FOXSports ranks. Congratulations on a legendary career and well-deserved retirement! pic.twitter.com/XBkoKkiegD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 25, 2021

Sad for @FOXSports, yet glad for Dick Stockton, a major influence in my development.

I've always admired Dick's work, and his "less is more" approach to calling big games and the biggest moments.

Sundays won't be the same without his clear, authoritative calls. Happy retirement! https://t.co/jSTtrKvjhV — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) March 25, 2021

55 years in broadcasting. Game 6 of the 1975 World Series. The signature voice of the NBA on CBS when pro basketball became a national cultural gathering place. Over 700 NFL game broadcasts.

A genuinely remarkable career. Thank you, Dick Stockton.

A voice for many generations https://t.co/N9r8tLzmxM — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) March 25, 2021

Best of luck in retirement, Dick.