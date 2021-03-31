Sports Media World Reacts To President Biden Interview News

ESPN has made an apparent effort to be less “political” in recent years, but the network will reportedly interview President Biden on Wednesday night.

According to a release from the White House press pool, the president of the United States will be interviewed by ESPN.

Longtime ESPN host Sage Steele reportedly conducted the interview with President Biden. The topic of the interview is currently unclear.

The interview will reportedly air at 11 p.m. E.T.

The general reaction from the sports media world seems to be “this is interesting.”

As mentioned earlier, ESPN has seemingly attempted to distance itself from politics. Interviewing the president of the United States doesn’t have to be extremely political – perhaps Steele and Biden will be discussing the NCAA Tournament, Opening Day, etc. – but this isn’t something the network did in President Trump’s final days.

“ESPN has really looked to distance themselves from politics the last year so this is definitely a bit unexpected. Steele doing the interview perhaps even more of a surprise,” Awful Announcing wrote.

Others joked about what Biden will talk about.

“Excited for the president to break down the Michael Rappaport-Kevin Durant feud,” one fan wrote.

“I really want Biden to take credit for making college football happen this year — and then claim that’s why he won Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania,” Richard Deitsch added.

