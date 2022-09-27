Sports Media World Reacts To Big JJ Redick News

DALLAS, TX - MAY 12: ESPN Analysts, JJ Redick, and Mark Jones look on during Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 12 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images) Jim Poorten/Getty Images

ESPN had exciting news to share this week involving former NBA guard JJ Redick.

Redick has agreed to a multi-year extension with the Worldwide Leader in Sports. As part of this deal, his role at ESPN will expand.

Per ESPN's press release, Redick's role will include being a game analyst, making appearances on First Take, Get Up and SportsCenter, and helping the network with its NBA Draft coverage.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, NBA fans are glad that Redick is sticking around for the foreseeable future.

"Well deserved," one fan said.

Another fan responded, "JJ Redick is everyone's favorite ex-Blue Devil now, right?"

"Best thing to happen to ESPN in a while," a third fan wrote.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Redick will work at least 25 games per season. That's a decent chunk of change for the former sharpshooter.

Redick has already shown that he can thrive as a regular analyst for ESPN. Now, he'll get to prove that he can excel in the broadcast booth.