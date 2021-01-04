The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Dan Le Batard’s Final ESPN Show

Earlier this morning, “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” aired on ESPN Radio for the final time. It was a bittersweet event.

On one hand, the final show provided a wonderful sendoff for Le Batard and his crew. Over the last several years, they’ve built up an incredible following and have consistently been one of ESPN’s most popular shows.

However, given everything that the show built during its time working with the Worldwide Leader, it is hard to watch that come to an end. The show will go on, but it will be different not being part of the ESPN family.

Throughout the sports media industry, reactions to the last Le Batard show have been pouring in. People inside and outside of ESPN expressed their best wishes to Dan and company.

Again, Le Batard, Stugotz and their cohorts will still be recording their show for the podcast, but its not going to be the same without them on ESPN.

Without question though, the show should win up somewhere else, probably sooner than later.


