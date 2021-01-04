Sports Media World Reacts To Dan Le Batard’s Final ESPN Show

Earlier this morning, “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” aired on ESPN Radio for the final time. It was a bittersweet event.

On one hand, the final show provided a wonderful sendoff for Le Batard and his crew. Over the last several years, they’ve built up an incredible following and have consistently been one of ESPN’s most popular shows.

However, given everything that the show built during its time working with the Worldwide Leader, it is hard to watch that come to an end. The show will go on, but it will be different not being part of the ESPN family.

Throughout the sports media industry, reactions to the last Le Batard show have been pouring in. People inside and outside of ESPN expressed their best wishes to Dan and company.

In February 2019, I went onto @LeBatardShow and did an awful Sean Connery impersonation. I mean really bad. Every time I went on with Dan and Stu and the guys, I deeply feared bombing because they’re all so damn funny. So I scrambled. Panicked. I do other impersonations, I said. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 4, 2021

A very emotional send off from our beloved @ESPNChristine pic.twitter.com/nLU2X7qX5W — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 4, 2021

first time I ever went on @LeBatardShow I absolutely lost my s**t over a Larry Bird joke. Laughed (as I've done my whole life) like a hyena on the edge of a nervous breakdown. Immediately regretted it, for fear that it would sound unpolished at best and grating at worst…. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 4, 2021

Today is the last day @ESPN for @LeBatardShow, and I want to say thank you to Dan, Stu, Mike, Roy, Chris, Billy, Allyson, Cote, Cortes, et al

They welcomed a country boy from Appalachia into their wacko world of brilliance like I was family.

And then we became family.

Love y'all. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) January 4, 2021

Maybe after today we can make this happen again @LeBatardShow? 🤔https://t.co/AGRM8PHxE3 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 4, 2021

It must move on, it knows no other way. It’s dust must go and poop out new stars, a new solar system. The universe must expand because @LeBatardShow @LeBatardShow @MichaelRyanRuiz @ChrisCoteDLPA @roybelly @billygil will never stop expanding, will never stop showing us, us. — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) January 4, 2021

The perfect ending to @LeBatardShow on ESPN #ThankYouDan — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 4, 2021

Been listening to @LeBatardShow for over a decade since the 790 The Ticket days. Weird to see them having this goodbye show on ESPN. An irreplaceable show and inarguably the best radio show in the country. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 4, 2021

have so many mixed feelings on @LeBatardShow’s last day at ESPN, but I do know I’m gonna miss hearing and watching the show on the airwaves. thanks for always inspiring creativity and never failing to make me laugh (and also being one of the last places I visited pre-pandemic) pic.twitter.com/anI8PgnNUg — joon (@joonlee) January 4, 2021

listening to @LeBatardShow at my job that paid the bills while i tried to get into sports got me through a lot of days. gonna miss having it at espn — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) January 4, 2021

Again, Le Batard, Stugotz and their cohorts will still be recording their show for the podcast, but its not going to be the same without them on ESPN.

Without question though, the show should win up somewhere else, probably sooner than later.