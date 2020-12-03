Sports Media World Reacts To Dan Le Batard News

We’ve got major sports media news this afternoon, as ESPN confirmed a short time ago that Dan Le Batard will be leaving the company in January.

Le Batard’s final airing of his radio show will be on January 4. That afternoon, he will host Highly Questionable for the final time, though the television program will remain on the air after his departure.

Le Batard has built up a dedicated and loyal following during his time at the Worldwide Leader, and will no doubt be a valuable addition to the radio lineup at another company. In the meantime, ESPN moves on after what has been called a “mutual” decision.

The reaction to the news of Le Batard’s exit has been pouring in. Many have hinted at both the tremendous impact he had and his clashes with ESPN executive Norby Williamson and others.

It's Norby's ESPN. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 3, 2020

WELP EVERYTHING OFFICIALLY SUCKS AND IS BAD — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) December 3, 2020

Dan Le Batard will leave ESPN in January. Here's the column I wrote last month saying this was where this is going. https://t.co/xbjtlqoS8K — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 3, 2020

end of an era. pour one out for the 🐐 https://t.co/kjR04sgofC — charles (#1 fraud) mcdonald (@FourVerts) December 3, 2020

ESPN giving LeBatard's timeslot to Greenie is just *chef's kiss* #MORESPORTS! — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 3, 2020

ESPN isn’t going to be the same. Excited for them, sad for us. Haven’t even really processed it yet. Can’t express enough how much Dan has meant to me as a mentor and friend, and how lucky I felt every time I got to play with the @LeBatardShow crew. 😕 pic.twitter.com/jG9cFErbMF — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) December 3, 2020

I started listening to the @LeBatardShow the day after The Decision and pretty much kept it up everyday through the past decade. It’s a huge loss but obviously something that’s been coming for awhile. ESPN is changing, man. https://t.co/qsgidQXy4X — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) December 3, 2020

Knowing Le Batard, Stugotz and the rest of the radio show crew, they are going to go out with a bang over the next month.

It will be very interesting to see where the show lands next as well.