Sports Media World Reacts To Dan Le Batard News

Dan Le Batard talking about President Trump.ESPN

We’ve got major sports media news this afternoon, as ESPN confirmed a short time ago that Dan Le Batard will be leaving the company in January.

Le Batard’s final airing of his radio show will be on January 4. That afternoon, he will host Highly Questionable for the final time, though the television program will remain on the air after his departure.

Le Batard has built up a dedicated and loyal following during his time at the Worldwide Leader, and will no doubt be a valuable addition to the radio lineup at another company. In the meantime, ESPN moves on after what has been called a “mutual” decision.

The reaction to the news of Le Batard’s exit has been pouring in. Many have hinted at both the tremendous impact he had and his clashes with ESPN executive Norby Williamson and others.

Knowing Le Batard, Stugotz and the rest of the radio show crew, they are going to go out with a bang over the next month.

It will be very interesting to see where the show lands next as well.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.