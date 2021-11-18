Sports Media World Reacts To The Drew Brees News

Drew Brees will make his return to New Orleans next Thursday, as he’ll call the Bills-Saints game on Thanksgiving alongside Mike Tirico.

In his first year with NBC, Brees has worked as a studio analyst for Football Night In America and a color commentator for Notre Dame football games. Next Thursday will mark the first time he calls a regular-season NFL game.

From the outside looking in, it’s pretty sweet that Brees will be able to call a Saints game on Thanksgiving. After all, he’s the greatest player to ever suit up for the franchise.

While this Brees-Tirico pairing will most likely be just a one-time occurrence for this NFL season, Richard Deitsch of The Athletic believes NBC hired the legendary quarterback with the hope of him eventually replacing Cris Collinsworth.

That comment from Deitsch isn’t sitting well with NFL fans in large part because they love hearing Collinsworth’s analysis on a weekly basis.

“Uh excuse me? We are not replacing Cris,” an NFL fan tweeted.

Uh excuse me? We are not replacing Cris. https://t.co/x5KH6omhYt — Jeff Snyder (@RealJeffSnyder) November 18, 2021

“Honestly don’t understand NBC’s thinking here of taking Collinsworth away if they decide to remove him along with Al next season,” another fan replied. “Good thing for Collinsworth – he has options. Back in the studio with his son on NBC or Amazon TNF or potentially ESPN’s booth or Fox if Aikman leave.”

Honestly don’t understand NBC’s thinking here of taking Collinsworth away if they decide to remove him along with Al next season. Good thing for Collinsworth – he has options. Back in the studio with his son on NBC OR Amazon TNF or potentially ESPN’s booth or Fox if Aikman leaves https://t.co/74nO6555YL — 🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@JMKTVShow) November 18, 2021

“I’ve heard Brees on Notre Dame games and he leaves no impression whatsoever,” one fan said.

I've heard Brees on Notre Dame games and he leaves no impression whatsoever https://t.co/sbqUuBooAG — Jon Benne (@LordBenne) November 18, 2021

Brees will get to prove his doubters wrong next Thursday.

Not only will Brees get to call next Thursday night’s game for NBC, he’ll be honored at halftime by the Saints. It’s going to be a big night for the future Hall of Famer.