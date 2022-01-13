Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s Big Hire

ESPN has reportedly made a huge splash by hiring a high-profile insider to join its college football team.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN is bringing aboard Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel. Per the report, ESPN hopes that he can become the “Adam Schefter” of college football and break news as well as contribute to ESPN.com and the network’s wide array of television programs.

Thamel, already one of the top college football insiders in the country, was busy at work earlier in the college football season. He’s broken a number of important stories recently, including the news of Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame and shocking move to LSU.

Now reportedly on his way to ESPN, Thamel will have the opportunity to continue being one of the top newsbreakers in the industry. Social media was abuzz with reactions to his hire on Wednesday night, with many excited to see him make the move to his next gig.

Thamel began at Yahoo in 2017 after spending five years as a senior writer at Sports Illustrated covering college football and basketball, according to his bio on the Yahoo Sports website. Before that he spent nine years as the national college sports reporter for the New York Times.

ESPN declined to comment on the report of Thamel’s hiring.