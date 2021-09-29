The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s Major Departure

A general photo of ESPN's set.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

Earlier this afternoon, sports media personality Katie Nolan took to Twitter and confirmed that she is no longer working for ESPN.

Nolan had worked at the Worldwide Leader for several years and signed an extension in 2020. Her show “Always Late” was canceled early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, but she continued to host her “Sports?” podcast.

“I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes. Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes.”

Immediately after her announcement, Nolan was inundated with well-wishes from members of the sports media world.

While Nolan has made it clear she’s not sure what she will do next, the two most obvious fits for her on paper would be The Ringer and Meadowlark Media. Bill Simmons has wanted to hire Nolan for a while, and she has a strong relationship with Meadowlark heads Dan Le Batard and John Skipper.

We’ll see what comes next for Nolan. In the meantime, we wish her the best of luck

