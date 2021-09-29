Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s Major Departure

Earlier this afternoon, sports media personality Katie Nolan took to Twitter and confirmed that she is no longer working for ESPN.

Nolan had worked at the Worldwide Leader for several years and signed an extension in 2020. Her show “Always Late” was canceled early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, but she continued to host her “Sports?” podcast.

“I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes. Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes.”

Immediately after her announcement, Nolan was inundated with well-wishes from members of the sports media world.

I really loved working with @katienolan. And I’m already jealous of the people who get to do that next. https://t.co/L2BAkAraO7 — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) September 29, 2021

Your the best, Katie. With independence in sports media comes a different level of fear – trust me, I know that feeling – but it also provides possibility as well. I look forward to seeing how you embrace that freedom to make something cool in the future. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 29, 2021

ilu homegirl — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) September 29, 2021

If you want to use the old skills you acquired and do something sportsy and funsy but also mental healthy DM me, that's the world I'm looking to live in. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) September 29, 2021

understatement of the year but damn i’m gonna miss laughing about dumb stuff on tv together ❤️ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 29, 2021

You most certainly deserve a vacation. I'm grateful to have you in this space, whatever that looks like in the future 💜 — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) September 29, 2021

People will buy NFTs of your valuable mistakes, provided you saved them in some file, maybe by mistake. You got this @katienolan. https://t.co/NxrjPjHMyd — Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) September 29, 2021

Any company, studio, or room is better with Katie in it. https://t.co/WH3N2hWukR — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 29, 2021

While Nolan has made it clear she’s not sure what she will do next, the two most obvious fits for her on paper would be The Ringer and Meadowlark Media. Bill Simmons has wanted to hire Nolan for a while, and she has a strong relationship with Meadowlark heads Dan Le Batard and John Skipper.

We’ll see what comes next for Nolan. In the meantime, we wish her the best of luck