Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN's Molly McGrath News

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath talks during trophy presentation after the Goodyear Cotton Bowl CFP Semifinal college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Cincinnati Bearcats on December 31, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In addition to its college football announcing teams, ESPN also announced multiple extensions for on-air talent on Wednesday.

Molly McGrath is one of those broadcasters. The 33-year-old Californian has been at the Worldwide Leader since 2016, and has now reupped with a new multi-year deal.

"Lucky to do what I love! So grateful for my ESPN family," McGrath tweeted in response to the news.

McGrath works as the sideline reporter with play-by-play man Sean McDonough and game analyst Todd Blackledge on ESPN's Saturday Night Primetime broadcasts. She's also worked on the network's college basketball coverage in the past.

The news of McGrath's extension was met with congratulatory messages from colleagues, others in the sports media industry and fans as well.

In addition to McGrath, ESPN also agreed to multi-year contract extensions with college football announcers Kirk Herbstreit, Dan Orlovsky and Beth Mowins during the offseason.