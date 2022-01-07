Sports Media World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Nantz News

The main broadcast team for CBS Sports will look a bit different this weekend. On Friday, the network announced that Jim Nantz will miss this Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Nantz will be replaced by Tom McCarthy, who’ll get to work alongside Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.

Although it’s unfortunate Nantz will have to miss Week 18 of the regular season, it sounds like there are a lot of people eager to see how McCarthy performs on the big stage.

“Cool opportunity for Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy, who will get to call an NFL game alongside Tony Romo” Rob Tornoe of The Philadelphia Inquirer said. “And the game is airing in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.”

“T-Mac in the A-Team chair,” O.J. Spivey of Philadelphia Tribune said.

“Get you a play-by-play guy who does a full baseball season, college basketball, football on the radio and football on TV,” one fan said.

McCarthy has proven to be a very valuable broadcaster, covering the MLB, NFL and college basketball. This Sunday’s game will be a great opportunity for him to showcase his skills.

As for Nantz, the hope is that he’ll return to the broadcast booth in time for the playoffs.