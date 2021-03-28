Sports Media World Reacts To Jim Nantz Contract News

Jim Nantz isn’t leaving CBS and Turner Sports anytime soon.

The legendary play-by-play broadcaster has been in contract negotiations with the network for several months. Much like his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, Nantz has locked up his future at the network with a big contract.

The Sports Business Journal reported this week that Nantz and the network have agreed to a major new contract.

According to the report, negotiations “heated up” during the Super Bowl.

An inside look at Jim Nantz' contract negotiations. SBJ's story: https://t.co/LAhfI6IYEw — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) March 27, 2021

While Romo is believed to make nearly $20 million/season, Nantz has reportedly not received “Romo-like money” from the network..

The New York Post had more details:

Even with no other sincere interest, CBS did give Nantz a sizeable raise from the $6.5 million per year he was previously making. Sources said CBS had gone as high as the $10.5 million-per-year range, which would put Nantz on par with what Fox’s Joe Buck and NBC’s Mike Tirico make. The exact figure of Nantz’s new deal is not known.

Nantz is one of the top play-by-play broadcasters in the sport and deserves to be paid as such. He and Romo form what is arguably the top broadcasting booth in all of football.

The sports media world is happy to see that Nantz and Romo will be together moving forward. Some are even wishing that Romo would get to do NCAA Tournament games and golf coverage with his football partner.

Nantz, meanwhile, will be on the call for several big NCAA Tournament games moving forward this month and into April.