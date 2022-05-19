Sports Media World Reacts To Joe Buck's Appearance Today

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Buck's stint at ESPN will kick off this Thursday with a special telecast for the PGA Championship.

Buck will be joined by ESPN senior golf analyst Michael Collins to cover the second major of the season. They'll have special guests on the show, such as Peyton Manning, Fred Couples, Doris Burke and Travis Kelce.

Before the show officially started, ESPN's SportsCenter had Buck and Collins on to briefly discuss what fans should expect from this telecast.

Although it was announced earlier this year that Buck was joining ESPN, that signing didn't really sink in until fans saw him on TV this Thursday.

Judging by some fans' tweets, it's going to take a while for people to get used to seeing Buck on ESPN.

"Joe Buck on ESPN just doesn't look right," one fan tweeted.

"It's weird to see Joe Buck on ESPN," another fan wrote.

Fans are certainly appreciating Buck's attire this Thursday. The legendary sportscaster is wearing a nice pair of Jordans.

Buck is undoubtedly one of the best in the business, especially when it comes to covering the NFL.

We'll find out this afternoon if Buck has what it takes to cover the PGA Tour.