Sports Media World Reacts To Joy Taylor's Announcement

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Joy Taylor attends Rolling Stone Live Miami at SLS South Beach on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Joy Taylor's time on FS1's The Herd has officially come to an end.

On Monday, Taylor appeared on The Herd announce her next chapter with Fox Sports. She'll co-host a show called Speak with Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy.

In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Taylor thanked Colin Cowherd for a great three-year run.

"My time with @theherd has come to an end," Taylor tweeted. "Thank you to everyone who listened and watched the show over the past 3 years. It’s been so amazing to grow and learn from the best in the business, @ColinCowherd. I hope you’ll join us on @SpeakOnFS1 at 4:30 PM ET on @fs1 tomorrow!"

Fans of The Herd will certainly miss listening to Taylor every day.

However, Taylor's career at FS1 remains as promising as ever.

Taylor has proven over the past few years that she can handle a larger role in the sports media industry.

Taylor's new show, Speak, will air at 4:30 p.m. ET on weekdays.

The first episode of Speak debuts this Tuesday.