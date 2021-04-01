The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit Ripping ESPN Colleague

Kirk Herbstreit walks on the field before the college football game between Texas and Oklahoma State.AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit walks on the field before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

ESPN media is typically a tight-knit family. Kirk Herbstreit of College GameDay must’ve not gotten the memo on Thursday.

Herbstreit absolutely blasted ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky today for his recent comments on Ohio State star Justin Fields. Orlovksy told Pat McAfee earlier this week he had heard there were concerns from NFL teams revolving Fields’ work ethic.

Orlovsky wasn’t necessarily the one making such an analysis. He was simply passing along the information. Regardless, that didn’t sit well with Herbstreit – or Ohio State fans, for that matter.

The College GameDay icon ripped Orlovksy in a new tweet.

“Absolutely ridiculous,” Herbstreit said in response to Orlovksy’s video in which he discusses Fields. “Even if YOU aren’t saying it… to pass that along from ‘people in the know’ is reckless and absurd!! Embarrassing!!”

Take a look.

ESPN can’t be happy with Herbstreit, or Orlovsky for that matter. Herbstreit is a foundational piece for ESPN. If he’s unhappy, you know something’s wrong.

 

Even if Dan Orlovsky’s sources are reliable, he probably shouldn’t have conveyed such information surrounding Justin Fields in such a nonchalant sort of way. Such information can greatly impact an NFL prospect’s life.

Fields is in play to be the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, but he has some competition in Trey Lance and Mac Jones. The former Ohio State star can’t afford for there to be questions surrounding his work ethic. Such concerns are a bit bizarre to begin with.

Fields led the player movement in trying to persuade the Big Ten to change course and play a 2020 football season. It worked, and he then led the Buckeyes to the championship.

On the surface, it doesn’t appear Fields struggles with his work ethic. Orlovksy hears otherwise.


