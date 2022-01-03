Sports Media World Reacts To Mina Kimes’ Honest Admission

Mina Kimes has risen quickly in the sports media world, thanks to her strong on-screen presence and hard-hitting analysis. Unfortunately, a few sexist sports fans just can’t appreciate her talent.

Kimes received a nasty and sexist email from an individual named “Charles Brown” on Monday. He accused the 36-year-old ESPN analyst of knowing “nothing” about male sports.

“Mina, stop embarrassing yourself and pretending to actually know anything about male sports,” Brown said in the email. “The only reason you’re at ESPN is due to affirmative action. … Viewers see you as a bad joke that they’re forced into enduring.”

Being the class act that she is, Kimes responded with humor. She then followed that up with a message about awareness regarding the constant sexism thrown her way.

“Sir this is a Wendy’s,” Kimes replied. “… I understand that ‘Don’t amplify’ argument, I really do. But I get asked by women every day whether it’s normal, and I want people to see: It never ends and it has absolutely nothing to do you with.”

Take a look.

I understand that "Don't amplify" argument, I really do. But I get asked by women every day whether it's normal, and I want people to see: It never ends and it has absolutely nothing to do you with. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 3, 2022

The good news is thousands of Mina Kimes fans have taken to Twitter to voice their support for the talented NFL analyst.

Take a look at a few of those supportive messages below.

Mina is absolutely amazing. This is nuts. https://t.co/R0oWQLUPfs — Tommy (@AlmostDeadInGA) January 3, 2022

It’s embarrassing how many men can’t handle “someone wearing lipstick and high heels” knowing a lot more than they do about “male sports.” #GoodGrief https://t.co/oTIreR0n0Z — Tony Baltierra (@tonybaltierra) January 3, 2022

It’s 2022 and men still believe women can’t possibly know anything about sports because they’re women. https://t.co/Qjfhj09YEp — Sara (@smarshxo) January 3, 2022

Even ESPN’s Jeff Saturday chimed in and voiced his support for Kimes.

This is absolute trash! Mina is fantastic at her job and has earned everything she has at Espn. I can also tell you that I have reached out to Mina a number of times so that she could teach me about the use of analytics in football. She makes our NFL team better.Pipe down Charlie https://t.co/SLlhd6h6cW — Jeff Saturday (@SaturdayJeff) January 3, 2022

It’s an absolute shame Mina Kimes receives such nasty emails. She’s one of ESPN’s most talented employees.

It’s a massive disappointment sexism is so ever present, especially in the sports world, in 2022.