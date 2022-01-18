Sports Media World Reacts To The Rex Chapman News

Former Kentucky star Rex Chapman is taking that next step in his career. On Tuesday, it was announced that he’s joining CNN+ and will host a weekly show on that platform.

“NBA and Kentucky college basketball star Rex Chapman is joining CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that will debut in Q1 2022,” the company announced in a press release. “Chapman is known for celebrating the highs of college basketball and NBA stardom, rebounding from the lows of opioid addiction and now for his viral social media presence where he shares humor and positivity.”

Several members of the media congratulated Chapman once this news went public.

“Charge! Congrats, Rex Chapman,” Rich Eisen tweeted in response to the news.

“The king of Twitter is coming to CNN. Welcome, Rex Chapman,” Donnie O’Sullivan of CNN tweeted.

Not everyone is happy about this announcement. There are some people who aren’t really fond of Chapman’s social media activity.

“What’s he going to do, uses regular CNN clips and pass it off as his own,” one person said.

What’s he going to do, uses regular CNN clips and pass it off as his own? https://t.co/hYllVPBSmg — Gregg, Chief Propaganda Officer SMC (@realgreggd) January 18, 2022

“Is he just going to steal the content from other CNN+ shows,” another person tweeted.

Is he just going to steal the content from other CNN+ shows? https://t.co/qKfPUqlpnU — brando (@_bg37) January 18, 2022

Chapman has built an impressive following on Twitter over the past few years. He currently has over 1.1 million followers.

Only time will tell if Chapman can elevate CNN’s streaming platform.