Sports Media World Reacts To Sarah Spain's Decision

Sarah Spain/ESPN.

A longtime ESPN Radio show is coming to an end next month.

ESPN Radio host Sarah Spain announced that her show, Spain And Fitz, will be having its final episode next month. The show has been on the air for more than a decade.

"I'm sticking around with ESPN but still finalizing details on stuff, so my podcast will pause after next week for now. More to come on everything soon! In the meantime, the next two weeks will be a fun celebration of our radio marriage so come hang with me & Fitz," she announced.

Is it the right move for Spain?

The sports media world is taking to social media to weigh in on the decision.

"Amazing my friend. Congrats on such a great run and cheers to more happy hours in fancy places... I don't know, maybe like Ojai Valley Inn," one fan wrote.

"I can read between the lines. This is what happens when something you love become worse due to a lack of accountability; leadership has no desire to improve it. Yes...I am talking about the Grid of Death. "Other work" is obviously Commish duties. [Reckless speculation sound]," one fan joked.

"Sarah is the best and she is finally making time for what matters most. The Grid of Death!" one fan added.

"I'm not crying because its not goodbye. Just see you later....right?" another fan added.

"Sadly, my dream of getting on Sarah's show to talk about bobsled, skeleton, or luge will go unfulfilled, but it'll be super nice to see Sarah go on to somehow even bigger and better things than she's already done," another fan added.

It'll be interesting to see what Sarah does next.