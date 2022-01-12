Sports Media World Reacts To Significant ESPN News

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, are expected to be free agents this summer. While they may re-sign with their current networks, there’s a legit possibility they could head elsewhere.

According to Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, there’s no shortage of viable bidders for Charania, Schefter and Wojnarowski.

The Athletic, which was recently purchased by The New York Times, is expected to be one of those bidders for these top insiders.

Though there’s still plenty of time for ESPN to get deals done with Schefter and Wojnarowski, the sports world can’t help but wonder how the network may operate without those insiders.

“ESPN would be in SHAMBLES if Schefter & Woj dip out,” one fan replied to the news.

ESPN would be in SHAMBLES if Schefter & Woj dip out … https://t.co/xML9di6xYK — COACH K : LAST DANCE (@duk3m0nty) January 12, 2022

“Shams, Adam and Woj in free agency like Bron, Wade and Bosh were in 2010,” another fan replied.

Shams, Adam and Woj in free agency like Bron, Wade and Bosh were in 2010😹 https://t.co/m11zGK5cE3 — 𝙉𝙤𝙩𝘼𝙠𝙪𝙞𝙚𝙣 (@NotAkuien) January 12, 2022

Sports fans ultimately believe things could get “spicy” for ESPN this summer.

Gonna get spicy https://t.co/nPSKbk27FU — The Rebirth of Cool (@JLantern24) January 12, 2022

ESPN has an “exclusive negotiating window” to work on deals with Schefter and Wojnarowski. The network is expected to pursue new deals with both of them.

It’s fair to say this is going to be a very interesting summer for ESPN.