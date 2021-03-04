Sports Media World Reacts To Skip Bayless Contract News

Skip Bayless isn’t leaving Fox Sports anytime soon after recently inking a new extension with the major sports network this week.

ESPN led the charge in trying to bring Bayless back to its network. The 69-year-old analyst had previously worked with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take” before Bayless left to join Fox Sports. Max Kellerman replaced Bayless alongside Smith, but the show hasn’t been the same since Bayless’ departure.

Bayless turned down ESPN last year to stick with Fox Sports. We now know why. Bayless reportedly inked a new contract with the network that will pay him around $8 million a year.

“ESPN made a full-court press to reunite Skip Bayless with Stephen A. Smith, The Post has learned,” wrote Andrew Marchand via NYPost.com. “The duo would have done a daily ESPN+ show together, while being splashed over ESPN, including weekly spots on ‘Monday Night Football’s’ halftime show. After lengthy negotiations, it culminated in Fox Sports retaining Bayless with a four-year, $32 million contract, according to sources.”

It’s hard to believe we now live in a world where Bayless – voted one of the most annoying people in the sports media – is making millions of dollars for his contributions for Fox Sports. It’s safe to say sports fans are stunned.

It really pays in media to be as obnoxious and disingenuous as humanly possible. https://t.co/EbcMxiiZfE — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 4, 2021

What alternate universe do we live in where Skip Bayless is worth $8M? Not ONE single person tunes in to watch Skip Bayless. https://t.co/xWqM3dyp7p — XFL Fan (@muchojordan) March 4, 2021

More proof you don't have to have opinions based in fact and/or reality to get paid… https://t.co/tZdhwBXjh5 — Leif Skodnick (@LeifSkodnick) March 4, 2021

ESPN and Fox Sports must know something the general sports population doesn’t, because most sports fans despise Skip Bayless.

Regardless, these networks must believe he has high value considering a bidding war took place for the 69-year-old.