Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith’s Announcement

On Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith opened up First Take with an important announcement about his health. The charismatic TV personality has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I have the coronavirus,” Smith said on First Take. “I learned this over the weekend. I got tested three times last week prior to the weekend.”

Smith then revealed that he has mild symptoms. However, that hasn’t stopped him from bringing energy to this Tuesday’s show.

“Glad to see Stephen A. screaming and yelling about the Nets and Kyrie Irving quickly after this opening,” Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated said.

Of course, the sports media world is wishing Smith the best in his recovery.

“Here’s a prayer up for Stephen A. Smith who just spoke on First Take about having COVID-19 with symptoms,” ESPN insider Chris Mortensen tweeted. “He is vaccinated. No booster yet but we are thinking about SAS and praying his recovery.”

ESPN’s Ed Werder had a similar reaction to the news, posting the prayer emoji.

Smith has not yet received his booster shot, according to Mortensen.

It’s possible that Smith’s role for this week will change due to this diagnosis. After all, it doesn’t really make a lot of sense for him to work a crazy schedule while having COVID-19.