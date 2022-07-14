Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Injury News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Fans of ESPN's First Take quickly noticed that Stephen A. Smith has been absent from the show this week. On Thursday, he explained why.

It turns out Smith suffered injuries to his bicep and rotator cuff. As a result, he must take time off to recover.

"Appreciate the love I’ve been receiving from everyone who’s missed me on @FirstTake," Smith tweeted. "I’m out because I’m rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Partial tear — rotator cuff AND Bicep, along with frayed Labrum, plus a Bone Spur. Aging sucks, but it is what it is. Back next month."

Most of the responses to Smith's tweet have been very kind.

Here are some of the reactions:

Although a plethora of analysts have been on First Take to fill the void, the show just isn't the same without Smith.

Hopefully, Smith makes a full recovery and returns to ESPN's popular debate show as soon as possible.