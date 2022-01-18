Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith News

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was out for a few weeks because he tested positive for COVID-19. On a recent episode of First Take, he detailed his experience with the virus.

Unfortunately, Smith dealt with a plethora of different symptoms. In fact, his symptoms were so bad that he needed to go to the hospital.

“You’re assuming that you’ll have a fever, might have a cough, gonna have that massive headache — but you’ll get over it,” Smith said, per the New York Post. “In a lot of cases that was the case. In my case it was totally different.

“I had 103 degree fever every night. Woke up with chills and a pool of sweat. Headaches were massive. Coughing profusely. And it got to a point where right before New Year’s Eve, I was in the hospital into New Year’s Day. That’s how I brought in the New Year.”

Smith also tweeted about COVID-19 this week, writing “Don’t know the solution, not pretending to. But COVID is real, folks.”

Obviously, sports fans are glad to hear that Smith is doing better. He’s one of the most beloved members in the industry right now.

Not only did Smith detail his experience with COVID-19, he advocated for people to wear masks.

“I think the one thing to emphasize the importance of, no matter how you feel about the vaccine, that mask is important,” Smith added. “The reason why the mask is so important is you don’t know how the next person is affected. How I’m affected is different from you are affected.”

We’re certainly glad that Smith is back.