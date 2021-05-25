Sports Media World Reacts To The Adnan Virk News

Nearly two months ago, it was announced that former ESPN darling Adnan Virk would take over play-by-play duties for WWE Raw.

However, less than two months after he started the gig, Virk is on his way out. The WWE issued a very brief release stating the move was part of a “mutual decision” between the company and Virk.

Of course, the short nature of his time with the company drew some interesting responses from fans on social media. Most of those who took to Twitter had some variation of the same joke.

Using a well-traveled gif of the Simpsons, fans highlighted the time Virk spent in his new job.

Others suggested Virk was never a great fit for the job in the first place.

“Adnan Virk was a Nick Khan guy dating back to their days together with CAA. Khan has been extremely aggressive with the moves he’s made with #WWE so far, but it appears this may have been the first miss,” Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports. “No one’s fault either, per se. But it just wasn’t a good fit.”

Virk himself took to Twitter with a statement as well.

“Thanks to WWE for a wonderful opportunity,” Virk wrote on Twitter. “The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company, especially Corey Graves and Byron Saxton for being such fantastic teammates.”

The next logical landing spot for Virk would be with former ESPN president John Skipper and popular host Dan Le Batard at Meadowlark.